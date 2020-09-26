Montana judge extends deadline for returning mailed ballots

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has extended the state’s deadline for returning ballots by mail this year. District Judge Donald Harris said late Friday all ballots postmarked by Election Day must be counted as long as they are received by county election offices by the following Monday. Forty-five of Montana’s 56 counties have decided to mail ballots to all active voters due to coronavirus concerns. Montana’s race for the U.S. Senate seat is being carefully watched as it could help determine the majority in the chamber. Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is challenging Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.