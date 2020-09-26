One more day before it really feels like fall

Temperatures made it into the 70s today despite lacking sunshine. Dew points were rather sticky, but fortunately any severe weather stayed to our north today.

We will see a cold front move through early Sunday that will bring a drop in humidity and a slight chance for a few light showers. We are not expecting much in terms of rainfall totals, although there will be on and off chances for light rain through much of the upcoming week.

We likely won't see a ton of sunshine Sunday either, and you can expect a mostly cloudy day overall. In fact, many of the next several days will be anywhere from partly to mostly cloudy.

The next several day will also be breezy, with sustained winds between 10 and 20 mph on Sunday and Monday.

If you enjoy temperatures in the 70s, get outside and enjoy it on Sunday, because it will be the last time we see temperatures that warm for a while. Sunday afternoon, temperatures will be close to 70, which is near average for this time of year. Starting Monday, highs will only be in the 50s and low 60s.