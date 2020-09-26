Poland’s ruling party signs new coalition deal with partners

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The three parties in Poland’s conservative government have signed a new coalition agreement, putting aside disagreements sparked by a power struggle. However, they gave no details about the agreement and took no questions from journalists, creating uncertainty about how the Cabinet will look after an expected reshuffle. Jarosław Kaczyński, the head of the senior party, Law and Justice, told reporters in Warsaw that he and the leaders of two junior ruling parties reached an agreement that would allow them to govern together for three more years, until the next scheduled general elections. Law and Justice had warned it might try to govern without the other parties as a minority government, or even call for early elections.