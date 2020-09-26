Belarus president sworn in at unannounced inaugural ceremony

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has been sworn in to his sixth term in office at an inaugural ceremony that was not announced in advance amid weeks of huge protests saying the authoritarian leader’s reelection was rigged. One opposition leader called the secretive ceremony “a farce,” and several European countries reiterated that they don’t recognize the results of the Aug. 9 election and refuse to regard Lukashenko as the legitimate president. The state news agency said several hundred dignitaries watched the swearing-in at the ornate Palace of Independence in the capital of Minsk. Thousands took to the streets in several cities in the evening to protest the inauguration, with over 140 detained and dozens injured in clashes with police.