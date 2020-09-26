Swing Bridge Pub debuts new sauce

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Swing Bridge Pub debuted Craig Davis' "Mama Anne's Boss Sauce" on Saturday.

Davis bottled his family's secret recipe from his mother's original sauce she sold at her Atlanta, Georgia restaurant.

He said it's great on any food including french fries, turkey sandwiches, fish tacos and vegetables.

"This particular sauce was a staple for the family, community and for that restaurant and so we always wanted to revive it in a way that could be mass-produced for everyone," Davis said. "So finally we brought that vision to life."

Davis reconnected with a grade school friend who works for La Crescent dining and said it has been great visiting Minnesota for the first time ever.

The bottled debuted just before his mother's 79th birthday and he said she's thrilled more people can enjoy it.