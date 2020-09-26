Thousands protest COVID-19 restrictions in central London

LONDON (AP) — Thousands have gathered at London’s Trafalgar Square to protest lockdowns and social distancing rules imposed to block the spread of COVID-19. London’s Metropolitan Police warned demonstrators Saturday to follow social-distancing rules imposed to slow the spread of the new virus. Uniformed officers stood at a distance and watched people in the crowd, few of whom wore masks. Police said officers will first engage with people and explain the social-distancing rules, but they take enforcement action if protesters still fail to comply.