Weekend warmth just temporary

Warmth on Friday…

Southerly winds strengthened on Friday, and gusted to as high as 33 mph. With ample sunshine yesterday's highs reached into the 70s to lower 80s. The average highs for today are in the upper 60s, so we are well above normal!

Weekend rain chances…

A low pressure system will slide toward the area today, but the best chance for significant rain will be north of the region. A few showers and isolated t-storms are possible this afternoon, but they will be to the northeast of I-94. The next chances of rainfall will then pop up again next week as colder air arrives. Our best chance for significant rain will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, and highs will cool back into the 50s.

Pollen season continues…

Mold counts will remain high over the coming days, but the ragweed pollen counts should be in the lower range for the next several days as the season comes to an end..

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden