Wisconsin hits record for new coronavirus cases reported

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Wisconsin has hit a record for coronavirus cases reported in a single day as the Department of Health reported 2,817 people have tested positive for the virus. The state has seen some of the nation’s fastest coronavirus spread over the last two weeks. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 950, an increase of nearly 97%, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. Over the course of the pandemic, 113,645 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. About 83% of those people have recovered, while over 18,000 have active infections and 1,281 have died.