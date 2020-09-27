Asia shares up ahead of China holiday, presidential debate

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are higher ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate and a national holiday in China later in the week. Shares rose Monday across the region after U.S. stocks ended trading on Friday with solid gains. China is celebrating Mid-Autumn Day Oct. 1, followed by a weeklong holiday through Oct. 8. Strong Chinese industrial profits for August, reported over the weekend, helped boost sentiment. Signs of a recovery in economic activity despite the coronavirus pandemic, as businesses strive to achieve a new normal with social distancing and mask-wearing are also helping.