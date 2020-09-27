Carbon monoxide kills 16 in coal mine in southwest China

BEIJING (AP) — High levels of carbon monoxide have killed 16 people in a coal mine in southwestern China. Authorities in Chongqing municipality said Sunday that 17 people had been trapped. One was sent to a hospital and the others showed no signs of life. The official Xinhua News Agency says burning belts caused excessive levels of carbon monoxide. It did not explain what the belts were. The mine in Qijiang district belongs to a local energy company, Xinhua said, citing the district government. An investigation is underway.