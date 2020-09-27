Cooler work week ahead

Cool westerly breezes…

Westerly winds have begun to tap into cooler air from Canada. Highs today struggled to reach the middle to upper 60s, and most highs were set shortly after midnight. Clouds have dominated the skies for Sunday.

Showers passing by…

A low pressure system has been passing by with showers, mostly south of the La Crosse area, but a few tenths of an inch fell in NE Iowa into Crawford and Richland Counties. The system will quickly move east and northwesterly winds will keep out readings cooler for the work week.

A few showers…

Cooler air aloft will mean some instability clouds and a few showers will fall from time to time through the week. The best chances will be on Monday afternoon, Wednesday afternoon and onThursday as well. Highs will gradually slide toward the lower to middle 50s by late week.

Pollen season continues…

Mold counts will remain high over the coming days, but the ragweed pollen counts should be in the lower range for the next several days as the season comes to an end..

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden