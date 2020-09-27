France vows to protect its Jewish community after stabbing

PARIS (AP) — France’s interior minister promised Sunday to protect France’s Jewish community from extremists after a double stabbing in Paris blamed on Islamic terrorism. Gerald Darmanin visited a synagogue Sunday ahead of the evening start of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement. He said more than 7,000 police and soldiers are protecting Jewish services this weekend. France has Europe’s largest Jewish community. Darmanin defended authorities’ handling of Friday’s double stabbing targeting satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo. Islamic extremists targeted both Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket in deadly attacks in January 2015.