LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Parks and Recreation Department installed a transient dock for recreational boaters on the Mississippi River near Riverside Park.

Recreational boaters can pull up to the dock, park their boats for free and walk around the east side of Riverside Park.

It is free through the rest of the 2020 boating season, but will cost a fee in 2021.

The dock is open from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.