Greens win mayoral runoffs in 3 west German cities

BERLIN (AP) — Candidates for the environmentalist Greens have won mayoral runoff votes in three west German cities, underscoring the party’s strength a year before national elections. The Greens’ candidate, Sibylle Keupen, won more than two thirds of the vote Sunday in Aachen, on the border with Belgium and the Netherlands. In Bonn, the former German capital, Green party national lawmaker Katja Doerner ousted the incumbent mayor from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats. In the industrial city of Wuppertal, Greens candidate Uwe Schneidewind won the runoff against the center-left Social Democrat incumbent. It is the first time the party has won mayoral elections in large cities in North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous.