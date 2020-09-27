Homespun BLM products include cookie kits, garden gnomes

Some white merchants on the craft marketplace Etsy are offering homespun products with a Black Lives Matter theme, including wine stoppers and garden gnomes. The sellers say they aren’t trying to make light of the issues or widen their profit margins with products that are more often associated with white suburbia than a protest movement. But to many onlookers, the sales through the crafts marketplace Etsy may straddle a line between supporting the effort and exploiting it. At least one Black activist says the sellers should donate every dollar to the cause. Otherwise they are profiting off the struggles at the heart of the protests.