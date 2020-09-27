Lebanese army: Shooting in north Lebanon kills 2 soldiers

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese army says gunmen in a car have opened fire on an army post in the country’s north. Sunday’s attack on an army post in the Minyeh region triggered a shootout in which two soldiers and one gunman were killed. The army statement said another gunman has fled to an unknown location. The shootout comes as the Lebanese army was engaged elsewhere in a heavy exchange of fire with a group of militants linked to Sunni extremists. The standoff in remote northeast Lebanon near the border with Syria began after Lebanese forces raided a house where the group was holed up.