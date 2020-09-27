N Korea accuses S Korea of intrusion to find official’s body

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is accusing South Korea of sending ships across the disputed sea boundary to find the body of a man recently killed by North Korean troops. The North’s Korean Central News Agency on Sunday warned the alleged intrusion could escalate tensions. South Korea said earlier that North Korea sent a message including a rare apology by leader Kim Jong Un over the shooting death of a South Korean government official found on a floating object in North Korean waters. Officials in Seoul say the 47-year-old was likely attempting to defect to North Korea but little else is known about his motives. South Korea didn’t immediately respond to the warning but it said that its coast guard ships were looking for the body.