Nearly 1M who died of COVID-19 also illuminated treatment

The nearly 1 million people who have lost their lives to COVID-19 also have given the world a gift: a better understanding of how to treat the disease. More deaths are expected this fall because of the recent surge in coronavirus infections in the United States and many other countries. Yet there also are signs that death rates are declining and that people who get the virus now are faring better than those in the early months of the pandemic did. Several drugs have proved able to fight COVID-19 and doctors know more about how to treat the sickest patients in hospitals.