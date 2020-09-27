New street signs honor soldiers killed in action

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) - The Village of Bangor named two new streets after John Leis and Thomas Anderson to honor their service in the Vietnam War.

Leis and Anderson of Bangor were both killed in action during the Vietnam War.

Bangor Village President Gary Althoff came up with the idea to name two streets after the fallen soldiers and the village committee approved it unanimously.

"Their idea was to serve, come home and get on with their lives and they didn't get to do that," Althoff said. "I want people to remember years from now when they see these street signs what these guys gave up."

John Anderson left behind a new wife, a toddler, and 15 of his siblings when he was killed after driving over a landmine -- leaving little of his body to return home.

Anderson's brother Elmer said he never had the chance to say goodbye, but when he drives through Bangor he will get to see that his brother died for something.

"When I first saw that I could've broke down and cried," Elmer said, "Everybody is just proud of it. It means an awful awful lot to the Anderson family and I'm sure that it means a lot to him and my parents."

Both soldiers also received purple hearts for their service.

Althoff is also a Vietnam War veteran who celebrates his 50th anniversary of returning home from the war on Thursday.