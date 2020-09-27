Pakistan’s top court hears appeal from Daniel Pearl suspect

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court is to hear an appeal by the family of slain American journalist Daniel Pearl that challenges the acquittal of a British-born Pakistani in the gruesome 2002 beheading of the Wall Street Journal reporter. The family’s appeal was adjourned earlier this month amid cries of outrage from Pearl’s family and the U.S. government to a lower court’s acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been on death row since his conviction in 2002. Sheikh has remained in custody since his acquittal in April. The family’s lawyer told The Associated Press a handwritten letter in which Sheikh implicates himself was not seen by the court that acquitted him.