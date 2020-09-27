Police arrest dozens during unauthorized Maryland car rally

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — More than 100 people have been arrested on criminal and traffic offenses during an unauthorized car rally in a Maryland city, where confrontations between participants and police were captured on videos. The Baltimore Sun reports that police from neighboring jurisdictions helped Ocean Police officers with crowd control at the H2oi rally. Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro said in a statement Sunday that the rally participants came to the city “to disrupt, destroy and disrespect our community and our law enforcement officers.”