Police confirm shooting at Los Angeles police station

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department says a shooting occurred at one of its police stations late Saturday. The department says in a series of tweets that the shooting involved an officer at its Harbor Station. Chief Michel Moore indicated that an officer was injured in a tweet, saying that the officer is stable. Moore says he is headed to the hospital. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti sent his “best wishes for a quick and full recovery” for the officer in a tweet.