Saints’ Peat injures ankle, Packers’ Kirksey hurts shoulder

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints starting left guard Andrus Peat was carted off the field late on the first half of Sunday night’s game against Green Bay with an ankle injury. Peat remained down on the field after running back Alvin Kamara was tackled into the back of his lower legs. Peat is a 2015 first-round draft choice by New Orleans and is in the first year of a five-year extension worth $57.5 million. Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey left the game in the second quarter and Green Bay said he would not return to the game because of a shoulder injury.