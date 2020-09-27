Stewart, Bird help Storm sweep Lynx, advance to WNBA Finals

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored a career playoff-high 31 points — tying Seattle’s franchise playoff record — and Sue Bird had 16 points and nine assists, and the Storm beat Minnesota 92-71 to sweep the Lynx and advance to the WNBA Finals. Stewart added six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. Bird and Stewart combined to score or assists on 13 points during a 17-0 run that gave Seattle the lead for good at 24-8 with 54.2 seconds left in the first quarter. Napheesa Collier led Minnesota with 22 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.