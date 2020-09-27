The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra finds a way to keep playing

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) - The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra typically plays throughout the area and throughout the summer in Riverside Park.

But, the pandemic stopped that.

So, the band worked to find a way to keep playing. Not in person, of course. And, not in music venues.

As many musicians have, they turned to the computer.

First, they chose a song.

Then, director Greg Balfany and bass player Karyn Quinn learned some new editing skills.

Each member recorded remotely and sent their parts in.

Now, you can see the result on the band's new YouTube channel.

You'll find the band's recording of "Easy Money" by going to https://youtu.be/ihTI-20mY9A.

This is the band's first virtual release, but not the last.

Balfany hopes to provide one new recording a month to keep the band playing for supporters and because, Balfany says, we all want to play.

He's hopeful the band will return to Riverside Park in the summer of 2021.