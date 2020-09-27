Timberwolves’ guard Beasley jailed after arrest on 2 charges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley has been jailed on charges of drug possession and receiving and concealing stolen property. The Athletic first reported Beasley’s arrest Saturday night at his home in Plymouth, a suburb of Minneapolis. ESPN reported that police obtained a search warrant for Beasley’s home after a complaint that he brandished a weapon at a person and officers found marijuana and guns in the home. Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders says the club is aware of the arrest and is gathering more information. Beasley hasn’t taken part in group workouts that began this week for teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart in Florida after the four-plus-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.