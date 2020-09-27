Trump: “Definitely time for a woman” on Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death and the fact that he’d already put two male justices on the high court meant “it was definitely time for a woman.” He also says his candidate, federal judge Amy Coney Barrett, is so solid that it will be hard for opponents to “dispute her qualifications or anything about her.” But Democrats and others who recoil at the idea of the conservative Barrett replacing the liberal Ginsburg have been lining up against Barrett even before Trump formally announced her nomination at the White House on Saturday.