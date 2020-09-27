WXOW’s travel through the years: expect the unexpected

(WXOW) - If News 19 had a frequent flier club, Amy DuPont would be a platinum member.

As an award-winning reporter and anchor at WXOW from an internship in 2000 until 2015, DuPont shared stories of some incredible adventures from life-saving surgeries in Africa, to those who answered the call of duty.

DuPont said of tagging along during Marine boot camp, "I would like to think families...would look at that and think, 'It's not so scary.' Or, maybe it is, but it's worth it!"

But the big strides around the world began fairly close to home.

"It's what, 10 hours from La Crosse and it was like going to a third world country.”

In early 2010, Amy traveled with what was then a newly established global partners program at Gundersen Health System to the Pine Ridge Reservation near the Wounded Knee battle site in South Dakota.

"We've seen great strides with what they've done with youth development," said Dr. Steven Manson.

Serving on the planning committee for the Pine Ridge team at Gundersen, Manson has traveled to the reservation 14 times over the last 11 years including on the visit DuPont helped bring back.

"To be able to see what an individual's existence is like and see the struggles they have to survive compared to the luxurious things in my personal life, it helps us appreciate more what we have and helps define better what other people do need,” Manson said.

The need to travel continued for DuPont. Wanderlust brought her to Hawaii where she joined Wisconsin's remaining survivors as they revisited Pearl Harbor 70 years later.

"I got to meet two of the local vets, one in Sparta, Mark Schaitel, and one in La Crosse, Joe,” said DuPont. “[I] got to know them very well. And, unfortunately, on the way to Hawaii, Mark passed away."

That tragic turn of events turned the focus on DuPont.

"Reporters, we hang out in the back, right? The parks person came up to me and asked me to come up to the front row. The group had decided without telling me that I should receive his flag,” DuPont recalled. “When we landed in Chicago, marks family was waiting there, and I got to hand over the flag in front of the entire group."

She continues to carry the weight of the stories she collected from the many miles traveled.

DuPont said the experiences changed her as a reporter and a person and hopes that viewers could share in that experience.

Still, there was one experience that she really didn't share until now: an experience in Ethiopia on another global partners trip deep in the heart of Africa.

"Met some amazing people, worked with an amazing team from Gundersen,” said DuPont. “And then we got stuck there."

As DuPont tells it, there was a problem with their Visa.

"They held us there for a little over a week. It might have been close to two weeks...Behind the scenes the state department was involved, Congressman Kind's office was involved...I remember we finally got on the plane. The movie Argo had just come out. I was expecting a Jeep to pull up and take us off the plane, but we got out of there...Everything made it home including our gear, just a bit later than expected."

To expect the unexpected shows a thoroughly modern intellect, according to Oscar Wilde. DuPont hopes that by sharing these experiences, she helped expand horizons for News 19 viewers.

"When you travel and learn about other people, you realize....We are all the same people.”

DuPont currently works at the Fox affiliate in Milwaukee. She said she still considers the La Crosse area home.

As for the Gundersen Global Partners program, it's been on hold in some regards due to the pandemic, but the program's new director said they're continuing to offer support in whatever way they can.

"That's what we do,” said Katherine Meiners. “We don't come in with a brigade style model and say we're going to take over and we're going to do what's best for you. We come in and say how can we help you, what are your needs?"

Meiners said they are always looking for volunteers with a wide variety of experience to serve both abroad and with local youth mentoring programs.