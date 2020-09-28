1 person dies as Nairobi hospital workers strike in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A witness says a man has died outside an emergency ward of Kenya’s largest referral hospital after he was not treated for hours because the staff members are on strike. Pay raises for healthcare workers at the Kenyatta National Hospital were approved by the government in 2012 but the workers say they have not received the increases. Evans Nyabuto, a motorcycle taxi driver in Nairobi’s Kawangware area, was taken to the hospital Monday morning by a friend because he was vomiting blood. The friend said local clinics referred Nyabuto to the hospital but when he arrived nobody attended to him for more than two hours. The friend said that by the time a medic looked at him, Nyabuto was dead.