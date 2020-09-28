24-hour rally calls for justice for Jacob Blake

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- People in Kenosha are holding a 24-hour rally for Jacob Blake this weekend.

Activists set up in Kenosha's Civic Center Park Sunday afternoon, just over a month since an officer shot Blake seven times in the back.

The "Justice for Jacob" event started with prayers from several different faith leaders.

Blake's uncle, Justin Blake, spoke to supporters and called for justice.

"He's getting better. He had a lot of trauma to his body, so we can't expect an overnight sensation. But he is, in fact, incrementally getting better day after day, so his resilience is getting stronger. Kensoha residents have been phenomenal and continue to come out every time the Blakes throw an event. That's better medicine than anything they got in the hospital right now," he said.

Activists set up tents in the park and offered free food, voter registration and mental health discussions.

They'll be there until noon Monday, but they don't plan on marching.