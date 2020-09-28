3 hurt when small plane crashes northwest of Austin, Texas

LAGO VISTA, Texas (AP) — Texas authorities say three people were injured when their single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area northwest of Austin on Monday afternoon. Capt. Darren Noak with the Austin-Travis County EMS said that of the three adults aboard, one who had to be extricated from the plane was taken to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. He said that the other two were also taken to hospitals, one with serious injuries and the other with potentially serious injuries. A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman says the Beechcraft BE 36 Bonanza crashed 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of Rusty Allen Airport in Lago Vista.