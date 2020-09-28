8th grade class at Aquinas Middle School going virtual due to virus

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Virtual learning is underway for 8th grade students at Aquinas Middle School in La Crosse after a member of the faculty tests positive for COVID-19.

According to the school, some staff members are in quarantine as a result.

The teacher is home and described as doing well.

The school also suspended 8th grade athletics.

Aquinas Middle is also requesting students stay away from group gatherings which could delay their scheduled October 18 return.