Packers offense off to record-setting pace

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) Aaron Rodgers threw three more touchdowns Sunday night, with no interceptions and is now on pace for 48 touchdown passes and no picks.

While it would be impossible to keep this up for 16 games, Rodgers shows no signs of slowing down, regardless of who he is throwing to.

Last night 196 of Rodgers' 283 passing yards went to un-drafted targets… Bobby Tonyan caught 5 balls for 50 yards.

Allen Lazard went off with 6 catches for 146 and a score.

Head coach Matt LaFleur couldn't be happier for the young receiver hogging the spotlight on Sunday night.

Remember, Lazard was cut following camp last year.

Good thing he didn't get away on waivers.

"He's earned everything that he's gotten. I think he's got the respect of all of his teammates. I certainly know that I can speak for the coaches -- he's got all of our respect. He has become a really, really consistent, high-level player for our offense," said LaFleur.

"I mean this is everything I've been preparing for. We can go back to how last year and everything the success that I had and then really this whole offseason building off of that," Lazard said.

The Packers are averaging just over 40 points a game so far and with 37 Sunday night, they have scored at least 37 points in three straight games for the first time since they joined the NFL in 1922.

The last time the Packers have scored close to 122 points in the first 3 games was in 1996 when they scored 115 points. That season turned out pretty well for the Packers.

"We always expect to do well on every play. We're trying to put our players in the best position possible. Thankfully, we have a lot of great players that can go out there and make whatever it is that we call come to life," LaFleur said.

