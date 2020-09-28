Ambassadors appeal for acceptance of LGBT people in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ambassadors to Poland from some 50 countries and international organizations have expressed their support for the LGBT community in the country and cited a need to work for “non-discrimination, tolerance and mutual acceptance.” The appeal, made in an open letter published Sunday, comes as an increasingly visible LGBT community in Poland has faced a backlash from the populist government, many local communities and the Catholic church. Some of Poland’s leaders, including the president and lawmakers from the ruling party, have cast the movement for civil rights for LGBT people as a threat to traditional families. President Andrzej Duda won a second term this summer after saying LGBT rights was an “ideology” more dangerous than communism.