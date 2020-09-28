AP Explains: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan are fighting again

Deadly new fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Caucasus Mountains territory of Nagorno-Karabakh has deep roots and fallout beyond the region. The two former Soviet republics fought a war over Nagorno-Karabakh that ended with a fragile truce in 1994. The two sides remain in disagreement about the region, which is controlled by Armenian forces but is inside Azerbaijan. A lasting peace deal has never been reached, despite years of mediation efforts by international powers. Turkey has offered support for fellow Muslim nation Azerbaijan, while Russia is a key ally of predominantly Christian Armenia.