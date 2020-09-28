Asia shares mixed ahead of China holiday, Trump-Biden debate

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate and a national holiday in China later in the week. Benchmarks rose Monday in Japan and South Korea, but fell in Australia. Shares rose in Hong Kong, but fell in Shanghai. China is celebrating National Day on Oct. 1, followed by a weeklong holiday through Oct. 8. Strong Chinese industrial profits for August, reported over the weekend, helped boost sentiment. Signs of a recovery in economic activity despite the coronavirus pandemic, as businesses strive to achieve a new normal with social distancing and mask-wearing, are also helping.