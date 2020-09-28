Australian park owner fined $2.5M over 4 river ride deaths

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — An Australian theme park owner has been fined $2.5 million for safety breaches that led to the deaths of four people on a river rapids ride in 2016. Two men and two women died when their raft flipped on the Thunder River Rapids ride in Dreamworld park in Queensland state. Ardent Leisure Group had pleaded guilty under workplace safety laws of failing to comply with its health and safety duty and exposing individuals to a risk of serious injury or death. A magistrate told a Gold Coast court that Ardent knew the risks before the accident. Ardent’s chairman said the board accepted the fine, which he described as Queensland’s largest for a workplace tragedy.