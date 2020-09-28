CDC releases Thanksgiving health guidelines, discourages travel

(KVOA) – As the holiday season approaches, Americans begin to plan for celebrations. However, celebrations this year may look different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released its guidelines for gatherings this Thanksgiving.

The CDC says “travel increases the chance of getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.”

High risk activities include:

Going shopping in crowded stores just before, on, or after Thanksgiving

Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race

Attending crowded parades

Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors

Attending large indoor gatherings with people from outside of your household

They recommend having a small dinner with members of your household, online shopping, and virtual dinners.

