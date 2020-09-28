Chilly weather continues this week.

Cool breezes…

Northwesterly winds and a few showers have created a chilly day around the region. Highs today struggled to reach the middle to upper 50s. Clouds have dominated the skies today and likely will again for Tuesday.

Showers passing by…

Isolated to scattered showers have roamed through the area today and may last into early evening. Cold air aloft has generated the pop up showers, and will likely do so again on Tuesday. Amounts will be light and spotty. Highs will reach the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Wednesday break from the rain…

We continue with colder air aloft, and more showers will fall on Wednesday, only to see more pop up on Thursday. In any case, the amounts should be light, but enough to drive us indoors.

Colder later in the week…

The coldest air will arrive by the weekend and will likely generate lows in the 30s for Friday and Saturday mornings.

Pollen season continues…

Mold counts will remain high over the coming days, but the ragweed pollen counts should be in the lower range for the next several days as the season comes to an end..

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden