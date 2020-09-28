Collins, Gideon clash over Supreme Court, pandemic in debate

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon have clashed over the Supreme Court and the pandemic response during their second debate in the closely watched Senate race. Gideon accused the four-term Collins on Monday of failing to use her seniority to show results for the people of Maine, especially when additional help is needed during the pandemic. Collins touted the Paycheck Protection Program that saved tens of thousands of jobs and noted that the Maine Legislature adjourned during the pandemic. Collins is facing the toughest campaign of her career as she seeks a fifth term in Washington. Democrats, meanwhile, view unseating Collins as key to retaking control of the Senate.