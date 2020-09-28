Cooler, breezy, and slightly wet week ahead

Over the weekend a shift in the weather pattern has returned the fall weather to the region. Throughout the week the cooler air will only continue to deepen. So, make sure to have that extra blanket and extra layer handy.

Monday rain chance

Morning sidewalks may be wet from a few overnight showers as temperatures fell into the 40s/50s. The skies will not break from the clouds and there will be another chance for showers this afternoon. Showers will be in a very isolated form with little accumulation possible.

With a lack of sunshine and breezy conditions, temperatures will stay in the 50s today.

Gradual clearing

Tuesday will include more cloud cover than sunshine. The breezy conditions continue as well keeping our temperatures in the 50s. By Wednesday, high pressure will allow for clear skies to work in. With clear skies, it may allow for a few extra degrees but it will still be very chilly with breezy conditions. Highs Wednesday will have the chance for the low 60s.

Thursday rain chance

The sunshine will not last very long. Into Thursday the cloud cover returns. Not only will that limit our temperatures again, but rainfall returns. Showers will become likely into the afternoon with; you guessed it, breezy conditions. Thursday will be the start of a very chilly weekend ahead.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett