Fire Station Expansion
La Crosse, WI (WXOW)
The public has the chance to weigh in on a plan to expand a southside La Crosse Fire Station. The City Plan Commission will consider a proposal to expand Station #3 on Losey Boulevard.
The project would require demolishing a house next to the current station and would also require rezoning the site where the home sits. The public hearing is Tuesday September 29th before the Judiciary and Administration Committee at City Hall. The proposal would then go before the full City Council on October 8th.