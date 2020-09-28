Former Kosovo separatist commander appears in court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A former commander of separatist fighters in Kosovo’s 1998-1999 war has appeared at a special court in the Netherlands to face charges that he was involved in the torture of detainees and the murder of one prisoner in Kosovo during the conflict. Salih Mustafa was arrested last Thursday and transferred to the Netherlands to stand trial. He is the first suspect to appear in court at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers. Mustafa did not enter pleas to the charges during the 35-minute hearing. He has 30 days to enter pleas.