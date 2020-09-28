WI health officials studying increase in COVID cases

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record number of cases in the state in one day with 2,817.

Wisconsin DHS officials report data that shows an increase in cases with people aged 18 to 24 years old.

Many at that age are in college.

Dr. Jeff Pothof, the UW Health Chief Quality Officer, said the recent increase isn't just in college towns though.

"We see an increase in parts in the state where there are zero college campuses, Pothof said. "This data shows that there is clearly something else causing this increase."

Dr. Pothof said one thing for sure is that medical studies show masking and social distancing are straightforward ways to stop the spread.

He also mentioned that COVID-asymptomatic people could be passing the virus and not getting tested.

To view the latest numbers and statewide data of the virus, visit this link here to the DHS website.

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.