Jill Biden stumps for her husband in Wisconsin

(WAOW)— Former Second Lady Jill Biden had two stops in Wisconsin today.

First, holding a "Get out the Vote" event in Madison. When speaking to supporters in Madison, she also focused on energizing voters ahead of the November third election, telling supporters to go above and beyond to boost voter turnout as experts predict another close election in Wisconsin.

Her focus at the following event in Waukesha was health care, COVID-19 and Vice President Biden's Build Back Better Plan.

At both stops, she encouraged voters to cast a ballot early, touting the option to vote by mail because of the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first time she's stumped for her husband in Wisconsin in person, after holding many virtual events over the course of the last month.