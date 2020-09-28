Judge: Man charged in 2006 Iraq slayings to remain jailed

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge in Arizona has ruled that an Iraqi immigrant arrested on charges of participating in the 2006 killings of two police officers in Iraq will remain jailed until his extradition case concludes. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Morrissey concluded Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri is at risk of fleeing and poses a danger to the community. In the Sept. 21 decision, Morrissey also rejected arguments that Ahmed should be released because of his earlier work in the U.S. as a cultural adviser to the military. Ahmed is accused of leading an al-Qaida group that fatally shot the officers in Fallujah. He denied involvement in the killings.