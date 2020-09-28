Key week in EU-UK talks kick off with confidence low

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and recently departed EU member Britain are entering a crucial week of talks, hoping to salvage a rudimentary trade deal within weeks despite a negotiating climate spiked with accusations of untrustworthiness. Monday’s talks will center on Britain’s recent threats to renege on parts of the withdrawal treaty it signed and which allowed it to officially leave the EU on Jan. 31. Under that cloud, trade negotiators take over as of Tuesday to see if a free trade deal will still be possible by the end of the year, when a transition period runs out.