Kentucky lawmaker: ‘Rioting’ needs a new legal definition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A state lawmaker says she will propose changing Kentucky’s legal definition of rioting after Democratic state Rep. Attica Scott was charged with a felony rioting count while participating in Louisville protests for racial justice. News outlets report Rep. Lisa Willner said she plans to file a new bill request Monday that would redefine the term. Scott is Kentucky’s only Black woman representative. She calls the charges against her “ludicrous.” She was charged Thursday night with first-degree rioting, unlawful assembly and failure to disperse. Scott says officers surrounded her and her daughter as they walked to a church.