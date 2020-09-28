Liz Weston: Sustainable investing could get a lot harder

There’s abundant evidence that considering a company’s stance on environmental and social concerns, as well as its corporate governance, leads to healthy investment returns. But there’s a move afoot that would essentially bar workplace retirement funds such as 401(k)s from offering so-called socially responsible investments. The change proposed by the Department of Labor faces broad opposition on grounds that it would raise costs, limit investment options and increase the risk of lawsuits. If the rule does go into effect, investors could take steps to get around it, but it will take some work.