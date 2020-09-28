Man fatally shot in St. Paul business district identified

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The man fatally shot in St. Paul’s popular Grand Avenue business district has been identified. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office Monday said 29-year-old Albert Dwayne Steven, of St. Paul, was killed early Sunday morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say another man was also shot and is in serious condition. Police spokesman Steve Linders says the shooting, which happened outside Billy’s on Grand, is rare for the area. Officers spent Sunday searching for evidence to help solve the 25th homicide in the city this year.